



India is maintaining close surveillance of Chinese military activity and has developed plans aimed at deterring any potential aggression, according to Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.





Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, he said the Indian armed forces continuously monitor developments involving adversaries and adjust both operational procedures and capabilities accordingly.





Dixit noted that assessing an adversary's military strength involves far more than simply comparing equipment. Factors such as crew training standards, network-centric warfare capabilities and the operational altitude of aircraft are all taken into account when evaluating threats and planning responses.





“We are keeping a very close eye, and we monitor each and every activity that is happening in our adversaries. That is our adversaries; that is our peacetime job, and align our procedures first and then capability along with it,” he said.





He added that India is inducting new technologies to enhance military readiness and strengthen deterrence. While acknowledging that the security environment remains challenging, he expressed confidence that existing plans and capability enhancements would allow India to deter aggression effectively.





“Considering all these things, our plans are in place. So we add some new technology we are inducting. So, along with that, it is okay; we are in an okay situation and not a simple but okay situation that we will be able to deter this aggression,” Dixit said.





The Air Chief described the present strategic environment as one of “no peace, no war”, suggesting that circumstances could shift towards either offensive or defensive military action depending on future developments.





His remarks come against the backdrop of continuing concerns over the India-China border. New Delhi has consistently maintained that peace and tranquillity along the frontier are essential for the normalisation of bilateral relations.





Last month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated that any disruption along the border directly affects ties between the two countries. He pointed out that India and China still lack an agreed border despite decades of engagement on the issue.





“We don't have an agreed border between India and China. This is not a new issue; it's been going on for multiple decades,” Jaishankar said, noting that from 1975 until 2020 there were no fatalities along the frontier even as bilateral relations expanded significantly.





The summit also provided an update on Indian Air Force modernisation efforts. Dixit confirmed that the IAF expects to induct its first squadron of the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A during the current financial year, marking an important milestone in India's military aviation program.





“Very shortly, we will have TEJAS MK-1A joining the Indian Air Force; within this financial year we will have a squadron,” he said.





He further stated that development work on the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's planned fifth-generation fighter project, is progressing.





Highlighting the scale of the indigenous fighter aircraft effort, Dixit said the TEJAS development ecosystem involved roughly 600 to 700 work centres and laboratories across the country, including institutions such as the IITs, railway laboratories and facilities operated by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.





“Creating indigenous capability in a fully designed, developed, tested and then produced fighter. It is a challenge, and I think only a handful of countries have been able to achieve it,” he said.





According to the Air Chief, fighter aircraft development draws upon expertise from a wide range of scientific disciplines, from physics and chemistry to life sciences, reflecting the complexity of modern aerospace engineering.





He also revealed that the IAF worked closely with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to improve the original TEJAS after testing identified four areas requiring upgrades.





Those improvements have been incorporated as part of the aircraft's continuing evolution, supporting the wider objective of strengthening India's indigenous aerospace and defence-industrial capabilities.





Agencies







