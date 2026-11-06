



India and Colombia have reinforced their commitment to closer diplomatic engagement, with senior officials from both countries holding a series of high-level discussions focused on expanding cooperation across multilateral, economic, cultural and judicial spheres.





India's Ambassador to Colombia, Vinod Bahade, met Daniella Restrepo Duarte, Colombia's Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs, in Bogotá to exchange views on strengthening collaboration on multilateral issues of mutual interest.





The discussions underscored a shared commitment to deeper engagement, constructive dialogue and enhanced coordination at international and multilateral forums. According to the Indian Embassy, both countries reaffirmed their intention to work more closely on shared priorities while addressing global challenges through cooperative action.





The Embassy stated: “The two sides exchanged views on strengthening India-Colombia cooperation on multilateral issues of mutual interest, reaffirming the shared commitment to closer engagement, constructive dialogue and collaboration at international and multilateral forums.”





Emphasising the forward-looking nature of the partnership, the Embassy further noted: “India and Colombia look forward to further strengthening their partnership and working together towards shared priorities and global challenges.”





The diplomatic engagement follows broader discussions between the two countries during the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid. On the sidelines of the summit, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Colombia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Bula Escobar.





Their talks focused on expanding cooperation in trade, education, health, culture and multilateral fora, reflecting the growing breadth of the bilateral relationship.





Following the meeting, Margherita said: “Pleased to interact with Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. The interaction focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, culture, education, health and multilateral fora.”





In a separate engagement aimed at enhancing institutional collaboration, Ambassador Bahade met Colombia's Minister of Justice, Ivan Alfonso Cancino Gonzalez, to discuss opportunities in judicial and legal cooperation.





The discussions covered technology collaboration in the judicial sector, capacity-building initiatives, exchange of expertise and other areas of common interest. Both sides explored mechanisms to strengthen institutional linkages and expand cooperation between their respective legal systems.





According to the Indian Embassy, the dialogue sought to identify practical avenues for deepening bilateral ties through knowledge-sharing and modernisation efforts within the justice sector.





India and Colombia maintain friendly and cordial relations that have steadily expanded over the decades. What began as a conventional diplomatic relationship has evolved into a broad-based partnership encompassing political engagement, commercial cooperation and cultural exchanges.





Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established on 19 January 1959. In 2019, India and Colombia marked 60 years of diplomatic ties, highlighting the durability and growing significance of the partnership.





Over the years, the two nations have concluded numerous memoranda of understanding and agreements across a wide range of sectors. These include trade promotion, science and technology, defence cooperation, information technology, tourism, space activities, healthcare, traditional systems of medicine and culture.





The latest diplomatic exchanges reflect the continued momentum in India-Colombia relations, with both countries seeking to broaden cooperation across strategic sectors while enhancing coordination on international issues of mutual concern.





ANI







