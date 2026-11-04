



The Philippines has expressed strong satisfaction with its acquisition of India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, with Philippine Ambassador to India Josel F. Ignacio describing Manila as “very, very happy”, delighted and proud to have become the first overseas customer for the advanced missile technology.





Speaking in New Delhi, Ignacio said the purchase represents a major milestone in the growing defence relationship between the two countries and has reinforced India’s standing as a credible source of advanced defence technology for the Philippines.





According to the Ambassador, the BrahMos acquisition has significantly strengthened Manila’s deterrence capabilities while creating opportunities for future high-technology defence procurement from India. He described the missile system as one of the Philippines’ most important defence purchases and said the country regards the technology as both advanced and highly effective.





“The Philippines, you know, is very, very happy and delighted and proud to have been the first country of export for India for the BrahMos technology,” Ignacio said.





While praising the system’s capabilities, he stressed that the Philippines remains committed to peace and views the missile primarily as a deterrent rather than a weapon intended for combat use.





“Of course, no one wants to see it put to use; you know, we are a peace-loving country after all. So, all of this is about deterrence, but credible deterrence,” he said.





Ignacio noted that the BrahMos program has elevated India into a select group of nations considered reliable suppliers of sophisticated defence technologies. He said the development is likely to encourage the Philippine military and defence establishment to explore additional procurement opportunities from India in the coming years.





“What it shows also is that for the Philippines, India has risen to join the ranks of countries that are credible sources of defence technology for us, and I'm sure that our defence ministry and our military will increasingly look to India for other possible procurement and purchases,” he said.





On the prospect of further BrahMos orders, the Ambassador said any decision would ultimately rest with the Philippine military and defence authorities. However, he made clear that Manila remains highly impressed by the system’s performance and technological sophistication.





“I feel that the kind of technology and defence deterrence that BrahMos accords us right now is unmatched. The technology as a supersonic cruise missile has yet to be matched. And so there remains an opportunity,” he said.





The Ambassador added that the Philippines has already sourced a range of defence equipment from India, including helmets, protective vests and military trucks, under existing defence cooperation arrangements. He argued that the BrahMos deal has effectively opened the door for the acquisition of more advanced technologies from Indian industry.





“What BrahMos does is that it opens the doors to purchases of more high-technology items,” Ignacio said.





The BrahMos partnership has become one of the most significant symbols of India’s expanding defence export ambitions. The original agreement, signed in 2022 and valued at approximately US$375 million, marked the first international export order for the missile system. Deliveries, operator training and deployment support have since deepened defence cooperation between New Delhi and Manila while strengthening maritime security collaboration across the Indo-Pacific.





Developed jointly by India and Russia, BrahMos is regarded as one of the world’s fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles. The system’s speed, precision and coastal defence capabilities have made it a central element of the Philippines’ military modernisation program and broader deterrence posture.





Ignacio’s remarks came during the 2026 Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue in New Delhi, a three-day forum themed around science, technology and academic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The event is focused on strengthening the foundations of maritime security and strategic collaboration across the region.





Concluding his remarks, the Ambassador indicated that the BrahMos purchase is unlikely to be the final chapter in bilateral defence cooperation, signalling that India is now firmly on the Philippines’ radar for future high-technology defence requirements.





“Now India is on the horizon, on our eyesight when it comes to these kinds of procurement. So BrahMos will not be the end of it.”





ANI







