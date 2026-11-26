



Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen has said that US President Donald Trump appears determined to demonstrate his authority through a fresh wave of tariff measures, warning that the latest proposals risk triggering a broader trade confrontation between the United States and multiple trading partners.





Speaking on the issue, Sareen argued that Trump's latest actions suggest a desire to reaffirm his position and influence on the global stage, particularly through the use of trade policy as a strategic tool.





He remarked, "With this latest move, it seems Trump wants to demonstrate that he is still the boss. He appears intent on igniting a trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world, he is, after all, actively threatening to do so."





Sareen further noted that the proposed measures extend beyond a single country and affect several major economies. "He is imposing tariffs on the European Union, India, and China. Heaven knows which other countries might be next," he said.





His comments followed a proposal by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on goods imported from India. Certain products would be exempt from the proposed duties.





According to the USTR, the action is intended to address concerns relating to what it describes as structural excess capacity and production within India's manufacturing sectors. Washington maintains that these conditions place burdens on American commerce and distort competitive conditions in global markets.





The proposal states that tariffs of up to 25 per cent could be applied to Indian exports to the United States, excluding duties already imposed under existing Section 301 measures. The USTR has also indicated that additional adjustments could be made to account for tariffs already levied under Sections 301 and 232 of US trade law.





However, the proposal also outlines a potential pathway for lower duties. The tariff rate could be reduced to 17 per cent if India and the United States conclude an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade that addresses the concerns identified during the USTR's investigation.





The announcement follows a determination by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that the policies and practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to structural excess manufacturing capacity are unreasonable and either burden or restrict US commerce.





The proposed measures reflect a broader shift towards a more assertive US trade posture, with Washington increasingly using tariff mechanisms to address perceived imbalances and to secure reciprocal market access. If implemented, the tariffs could have significant implications for bilateral trade flows, supply chains and ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States.





The development also adds uncertainty to global trade conditions at a time when major economies are already navigating slower growth, industrial overcapacity concerns and intensified competition across key manufacturing sectors.





ANI







