



India is expected to receive the fifth and final S-400 Triumf air defence system covered under the $5.43 billion contract signed with Russia in 2018, with delivery now anticipated during January-February next year.





According to officials familiar with the matter, an Indian pre-dispatch team is scheduled to visit Russia in December to oversee preparations before shipment. Components of the system are expected to begin arriving in January. Earlier assessments had suggested that the final unit could be delivered in November, but the timeline has since shifted.





The arrival of the fifth regiment will complete India's original order for five S-400 systems, a programme regarded as one of the country's most significant long-range air defence acquisitions. The system is designed to detect, track and engage a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, ballistic missile threats and airborne surveillance platforms at extended ranges.





India received its fourth Russian-made S-400 system during May-June 2026. At present, three of the operational systems are deployed along the western sector, while one has been positioned in the eastern theatre to strengthen air defence coverage across multiple fronts.





The S-400 gained particular prominence during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. According to officials, the system "came out with flying colours", with one of its long-range missiles reportedly targeting a Pakistani airborne early warning aircraft at a distance of around 300 kilometres inside Pakistani territory.





During the same operation, Pakistan reportedly deployed kamikaze drones against S-400 batteries positioned at Adampur and Bhuj air bases. Officials maintain that the Russian-built air defence system successfully protected the locations and ensured that Pakistani fighter aircraft were unable to inflict any damage on the installations.





The operational performance of the S-400 has reinforced India's interest in expanding its long-range air defence network. In March this year, the Defence Acquisition Council granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of five additional S-400 systems. However, a formal contract for the follow-on acquisition has not yet been signed.





The proposed expansion reflects India's broader effort to strengthen its layered air defence architecture amid evolving threats from aircraft, missiles, loitering munitions and drone swarms. The S-400 remains a central component of that strategy due to its ability to engage multiple targets across long distances and different altitudes simultaneously.





Alongside the additional S-400 proposal, India is also evaluating Russia's Pantsir short-range air defence system. Officials are examining the acquisition of 52 Pantsir units under a buy-and-make arrangement, including 13 systems imported directly from Russia and 39 manufactured in India. No agreement has yet been finalised.





The Pantsir is designed to intercept drones, cruise missiles, helicopters and low-flying aircraft operating close to defended assets. Within a layered air defence structure, the system would serve as a protective shield for critical military formations, including tank regiments, while also defending strategic assets such as S-400 batteries from drone swarm attacks and other short-range aerial threats.





If delivered on schedule, the fifth S-400 regiment will complete India's initial procurement plan and further strengthen the country's multi-layered air defence network at a time when aerial threats are becoming increasingly diverse and technologically sophisticated.





Agencies







