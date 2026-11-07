



India has hosted ambassadors and high commissioners from ASEAN member states for a detailed briefing on maritime domain awareness and maritime security, underscoring its commitment to closer regional cooperation under the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.





The engagement took place at the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), where diplomatic representatives were given a first hand overview of the centre’s operational capabilities, its multinational International Liaison Officer framework and its role in enabling timely maritime information-sharing and coordinated responses to incidents at sea.





According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, “ASEAN Ambassadors/ High Commissioners were hosted at the @IFC_IOR on 4 November 2026 for a briefing on Maritime Domain Awareness & Maritime Security as part of the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.”





Discussions focused on emerging maritime security challenges, enhancing regional maritime awareness and identifying opportunities for deeper cooperation in maritime domain awareness between India and ASEAN countries.





Officials highlighted the importance of closer engagement in addressing evolving threats across regional waters, while strengthening information-sharing mechanisms and operational coordination among partner nations.





The talks reflected an increasing alignment of maritime interests between India and ASEAN, as well as a shared commitment to maintaining a safe, secure and stable Indian Ocean Region. The cooperation agenda is closely linked to India’s Act East Policy and its MAHASAGAR vision.





MAHASAGAR, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, was unveiled in 2025 as a framework for promoting sustainability, resilience and collective responsibility across the maritime commons. The initiative seeks to deepen regional partnerships and support a rules-based maritime order in the wider Indo-Pacific.





India has placed growing emphasis on maritime security and the protection of seafarers amid heightened risks to global shipping routes caused by conflicts in West Asia and Europe. Securing sea lanes of communication remains a key priority, given the strategic and economic importance of the Indian Ocean for international trade and energy flows.





The latest outreach to ASEAN representatives also builds on broader defence and strategic cooperation between India and Southeast Asian nations.





Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s support for ASEAN centrality, describing it as a cornerstone of the country’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision during the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in the Philippines.





Speaking at the gathering, Singh said: “On this occasion, India reiterates its unwavering commitment to ASEAN centrality, which is a cornerstone of our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. This forum is important for maintaining a resilient, secure and prosperous region. I hope today’s ADMM meeting will help strengthen our mutual trust, tackle emerging disruptions and advance defence cooperation.”





The remarks reinforced India’s broader objective of expanding maritime and defence collaboration with ASEAN partners while supporting regional stability, trust-building and collective security across the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







