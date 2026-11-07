



Defence technology firm Tonbo Imaging India Limited is planning a major expansion in Karnataka, with proposals for both manufacturing and testing infrastructure focused on High-Power Microwave (HPM) technologies.





The company has sought five acres of land in Bangalore's Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) area to establish a dedicated HPM manufacturing facility.





In addition, Tonbo has requested 130 acres at Mulwada in Vijayapura district for a specialised testing centre. The proposed site will support the testing, evaluation and demonstration of the company's technologies under controlled conditions.





According to Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, the Bangalore facility will also be used to develop High-Power Microwave systems and related technologies, strengthening the company's capabilities in an area that is attracting increasing interest from modern military forces.





Tonbo Imaging is known for its expertise in electro-optical and infrared systems, thermal imaging equipment, advanced sensor technologies and autonomous defence solutions. The company supplies a range of surveillance, targeting and situational awareness technologies for defence and security applications.





The proposed Vijayapura facility is expected to serve as a dedicated location for field trials, performance validation and technology demonstrations. Such infrastructure is considered essential for the development and refinement of advanced defence systems before they are offered to potential users.





The expansion would also support Tonbo's growing activities in directed-energy technologies. High-Power Microwave systems are designed to use concentrated electromagnetic energy to disrupt or disable electronic systems, making them increasingly relevant for counter-drone and electronic warfare applications.





Industry interest in HPM technology has risen globally as armed forces seek non-kinetic methods to counter emerging threats, particularly unmanned aerial systems. Tonbo has been actively developing capabilities in this segment, including technologies aimed at defeating drones and other electronically dependent platforms.





The proposals were discussed during a meeting with Karnataka government officials, as the state continues its efforts to attract advanced aerospace and defence manufacturing investments. If approved, the two facilities would significantly expand Tonbo Imaging's research, development, manufacturing and testing footprint within Karnataka.





Patil said the company has sought "five acres in the ITIR area" of Bangalore for a High-Power Microwave manufacturing facility and "130 acres at Mulwada in Vijayapura district" for a dedicated testing facility.





He added that the proposed site would be used for "testing, evaluation and demonstrations" of the company's technologies, while HPM systems and related technologies would be developed at the Bangalore facility.





Agencies







