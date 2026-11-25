

India's space economy is on course to expand from nearly $9 billion today to between USD 40 billion and $45 billion within the next decade, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at the India International Space Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, he said growing private-sector participation is reshaping the country's space landscape and unlocking new avenues for economic growth.

The minister stressed that the true value of space technology extends far beyond rocket launches, satellite manufacturing and direct commercial revenues. He said its wider contribution should also be measured through savings, operational efficiencies and improved outcomes delivered across multiple sectors of the economy.





According to Singh, space-based applications are increasingly helping to improve infrastructure planning, keep major projects on schedule, reduce costs and minimise wastage and leakages. He cited their growing role in supporting more effective governance and development initiatives on the ground.





Highlighting the rapid evolution of the sector, Singh noted that India's space ecosystem has grown from a handful of companies to nearly 400-500 firms in just a few years. He said the transformation reflects the impact of policy reforms that opened the sector to private participation and unleashed significant entrepreneurial and technological potential.





He remarked, "India's space ecosystem has expanded from single-digit Start-Ups to nearly 400-500 companies in just a few years, demonstrating how the reforms initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have unlocked the country's immense entrepreneurial and technological potential."





During an interaction session, Singh underlined the importance of strengthening domestic capabilities through indigenous sources, indigenous technology and indigenous projects. At the same time, he emphasised that India should remain open to international partnerships that offer mutual benefits.





The minister also called on Indian private companies to increase their investments in the space sector and encouraged industry leaders to help attract greater overseas investment into the country's expanding space ecosystem.





The two-day India International Space Conclave 2026 brought together policymakers, space agencies, investors, researchers, industry executives and diplomatic representatives from nine countries to discuss the future direction of India's space sector. The event was organised by the Indian Space Association in collaboration with ISRO and IN-SPACe.





Among the prominent attendees were ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan, IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka and Indian Space Association Director General Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt (Retd).





The projections outlined by Singh align with the broader ambitions of India's space reforms. Government data shows that private investment in the sector has risen sharply in recent years, while the number of registered space Start-Ups has grown to around 440.





Reforms introduced since 2020, along with the Indian Space Policy 2023, have expanded opportunities for private enterprises across launch systems, satellites, Earth-observation services and space-based applications.





The growing role of companies developing launch vehicles, propulsion systems, satellite technologies and Earth-observation capabilities is increasingly complementing ISRO's achievements, helping position India as a larger participant in the global space economy while reinforcing the country's long-term focus on self-reliance and technological innovation.





PTI







