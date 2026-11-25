



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Maldives Minister of Defence and National Service Hassan Rasheed on the sidelines of the 8th Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Council of National Security Advisers meeting in the Maldives, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation.





The meeting underscored the longstanding partnership between India and the Maldives, with both countries exchanging views on issues of mutual interest and reaffirming their commitment to closer defence engagement.





According to statements released following the talks, discussions focused on further enhancing security collaboration and deepening defence ties at a time when maritime security, regional stability and cooperative security mechanisms remain key priorities across the Indian Ocean Region.





The High Commission of India in the Maldives stated: “H.E. Ajit Doval, NSA of India, met H.E. Hassan Rasheed, Minister of Defence and National Service, Maldives, on the sidelines of the 8th Colombo Security Conclave NSA meeting and discussed ways to strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries.”





The Maldives Ministry of Defence and National Service also highlighted the significance of the engagement, stating: “The Minister of Defence and National Service, Hon. Hassan Rasheed, received a courtesy call from H.E. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India.





The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirm the commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership and defence cooperation between the Maldives and India.”





The discussions took place during the 8th CSC Council of National Security Advisers meeting, being hosted in the Maldives from 24 to 26 November. The conclave serves as a regional security platform aimed at strengthening cooperation among Indian Ocean nations on shared security challenges.





The latest interaction follows the 9th Deputy National Security Adviser-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave, hosted virtually by India in September. Participants included Bangladesh, the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Seychelles.





During those deliberations, member states reviewed decisions taken at the 7th National Security Adviser-level meeting held in New Delhi on 20 November 2025, as well as the Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities for 2025-2026.





The participating nations also assessed progress in training and capacity-building initiatives across the CSC’s five pillars of cooperation, which focus on strengthening regional security coordination and institutional capabilities.





Countries attending the conclave reiterated their shared resolve to enhance cooperation on critical security issues in the Indian Ocean Region and to continue working together in areas such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.





The latest India-Maldives engagement reflects continued efforts by both governments to maintain close security coordination within regional frameworks, while reinforcing a defence partnership that remains an important component of wider Indian Ocean security cooperation.





ANI







