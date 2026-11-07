



The Chairman of ISRO, V Narayanan, has acknowledged Russia's longstanding contribution to India's space journey, highlighting the critical support provided by Moscow during key stages of the country's development as a major spacefaring nation.





Speaking on 5 November while unveiling a statue of Yuri Gagarin at the Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Chennai, Narayanan expressed gratitude for Russia's role in advancing India's space ambitions. The event was attended by Valery Khodzhaev, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Chennai, along with other dignitaries.





Narayanan noted that Russia and the former Soviet Union stood by India during periods when several nations were unwilling to share advanced space technologies. He stressed that this support played an important role in helping India build its space capabilities.





Reflecting on historical milestones, he recalled that India's first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched in 1975 with assistance from the Soviet Union. He also highlighted the landmark 1984 mission in which Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma travelled to space aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11 spacecraft, becoming the first Indian in space.





The ISRO chief also revisited India's efforts to secure cryogenic engine technology, a crucial capability for launching heavier satellites and deep-space missions. He said many countries declined to provide the technology because of restrictions linked to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).





"However, Russia was ready to provide us that cryogenic technology. I was also part of the team that went to Russia to acquire the technology. But, due to certain geopolitical circumstances, it could not materialise," Narayanan said.





Although the planned technology transfer did not go ahead, India subsequently succeeded in developing indigenous cryogenic engines. This achievement became a major turning point for the country's launch vehicle capabilities and reduced dependence on foreign technology.





Narayanan pointed to several achievements that demonstrate India's transformation into a leading space power. These include the successful Chandrayaan-3 landing near the Moon's south polar region, the Mars Orbiter Mission, and the PSLV-C37 mission, which launched 104 satellites in a single flight in February 2017.





He said these accomplishments reflect how India has progressed from relying on international assistance in its formative years to mastering advanced technologies and executing complex missions independently.





The ISRO chairman also highlighted Russia's continuing support for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, which aims to demonstrate India's ability to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit using domestically developed systems. Russia has been involved in astronaut training and other areas of cooperation linked to the mission.





The ceremony additionally honoured Yuri Gagarin's historic achievement as the first human to travel into space. Gagarin completed the ground breaking flight on 12 April 1961 aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft, an event that marked the beginning of human space exploration and continues to inspire generations of scientists, engineers and astronauts worldwide.





Agencies







