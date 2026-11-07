



Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has successfully completed the Pokhran desert trials of its indigenous Mounted Gun System (MGS) in collaboration with the Indian Army.





The successful completion of the desert evaluation marks an important milestone in the Indian Army’s ongoing Mounted Gun System procurement process. Following its performance in Rajasthan’s demanding terrain and climatic conditions, the artillery platform is now scheduled to undergo Winter Trials in Sikkim.





The upcoming trials will assess the system’s performance in high-altitude and cold-weather environments, providing the Indian Army with critical data on its operational effectiveness across a broad range of battlefield conditions.





Developed as an indigenous artillery solution, the Mounted Gun System is designed to combine mobility, firepower and rapid deployment capabilities. The vehicle-mounted configuration is intended to enhance operational flexibility while supporting long-range artillery missions in challenging terrain.





The completion of the Pokhran phase highlights the progress of India’s domestic artillery development efforts and reflects the growing role of indigenous defence manufacturing in meeting the armed forces’ requirements.





The Winter Trials in Sikkim will represent the next key stage in the evaluation process, helping determine the system’s suitability for deployment across diverse operational environments, including mountainous border regions.





If successful in the forthcoming assessment, the Mounted Gun System will strengthen India’s artillery capabilities while further supporting the country’s drive towards greater self-reliance in defence production.





Agencies







