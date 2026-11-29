



Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has secured the contract from Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) to develop the Padur Phase-II crude oil underground storage cavern project in Udupi district, Karnataka. The project represents a landmark development as India’s first privately developed Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).





The Padur Phase-II facility will have a storage capacity of 2.5 million metric tons and will be established under a public-private partnership model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.





The project is intended to serve both strategic and commercial requirements, strengthening India’s energy security by providing additional protection against global crude oil supply disruptions and market volatility.





MEIL’s scope of work includes the construction of underground crude oil storage caverns, access tunnels, vertical shafts and water curtain systems. The contract also covers the development of associated onshore and offshore pipeline infrastructure and a dedicated Single Point Mooring (SPM) system for crude oil handling.





The strategic reserve will be located at Padur, which already hosts one of India’s existing underground crude oil storage facilities. Once operational, the new reserve will considerably expand the country’s emergency crude oil storage capability.





The project is estimated to involve an investment of around ₹5,700 crore for infrastructure development, while the cost of filling the reserve with crude oil at current prices is expected to exceed ₹11,000 crore.





As part of the arrangement, ISPRL is expected to provide approximately 214 acres of land at Padur for the construction of the facility. The storage complex is planned as a commercial-cum-strategic asset, enabling the operator to generate revenue through storage services while ensuring national emergency preparedness.





Under the proposed framework, MEIL will be permitted to lease storage capacity to government entities and oil companies. The government, however, will retain first rights over the stored crude oil during national emergencies, ensuring that the reserve can fulfil its strategic purpose whenever required.





The project is expected to be completed over a five-year construction period, after which the facility will be operated and maintained for the long term under the concession agreement.





India currently possesses strategic petroleum storage capacity of 5.33 million metric tons across Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur. The addition of the Padur Phase-II reserve will significantly enhance the country’s crude oil stockpile at a time when India remains heavily dependent on imported energy supplies.





The development reflects the government’s broader strategy to expand strategic petroleum storage infrastructure and improve resilience against geopolitical crises, supply chain disruptions and sudden fluctuations in global oil markets.





With the award of the Padur Phase-II project, MEIL has further strengthened its position in large-scale energy infrastructure, while reinforcing its stated commitment to innovation, nation-building and the delivery of critical infrastructure projects that support India’s long-term energy security and economic growth.





Agencies







