



Pakistan has begun deploying army personnel to Saudi Arabia in a move aimed at strengthening the kingdom’s defensive capabilities as Yemen’s Houthi movement intensifies attacks against Saudi territory, civilian targets and critical infrastructure, Economic Times reported.





A send-off ceremony for the departing troops was held on Saturday and was attended by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy and senior military officials.





According to Pakistan’s military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the deployment is being carried out under existing bilateral defence cooperation arrangements. The troops will operate exclusively within Saudi territory and will undertake assigned responsibilities under agreed commitments and established frameworks of military cooperation.





Pakistan’s military did not disclose the number of soldiers being deployed, where they will be stationed, how long they will remain in the kingdom or the exact nature of their duties.





The deployment comes amid renewed security concerns across the Gulf as the Iran-aligned Houthi movement increases attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s civilian and economic infrastructure. Regional governments have become increasingly concerned about the security of energy facilities, transport networks and strategic trade routes.





In its statement, the ISPR said the deployment reflects Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”. The military also stated that the move would help strengthen the kingdom’s defensive capabilities in light of “emerging security concerns”.





The latest deployment highlights the longstanding military relationship between Islamabad and Riyadh. Pakistani military personnel have served in Saudi Arabia in various roles for decades, reflecting close strategic and security ties between the two countries.





Those ties were further deepened in September 2025 when Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement. Under the arrangement, an attack on either nation is regarded as an act of aggression against both, reinforcing their collective security commitment.





The current troop movement also follows growing trilateral security cooperation involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. On 7 August 2026, the three countries signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which established a collective defence framework under which an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all.





Senior Pakistani, Saudi and Turkish defence officials recently reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement, condemning continued Houthi attacks and pledging continued support for Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial integrity.





The Makkah agreement provides for enhanced military coordination, expanded training cooperation and the potential deployment of military capabilities among member states when required under the pact’s collective defence provisions.





Pakistan has consistently maintained that its military cooperation with Saudi Arabia is defensive in nature. Previous official statements have stressed that Pakistani forces deployed to the kingdom are tasked with strengthening Saudi security and protecting key strategic and religious sites, while operating within Saudi territory.





The latest deployment therefore represents both a practical reinforcement of Saudi Arabia’s air and territorial defence posture and a visible demonstration of the deepening strategic partnership linking Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey amid an increasingly volatile regional security environment.





Agencies







