



The security situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) has deteriorated sharply following a major operation by Pakistani security forces against protesters in Rawalakot on 5 November, with multiple civilian deaths and dozens of injuries reported.





The confrontation unfolded near Umar Farooq Chowk after security personnel moved to dismantle a protest camp linked to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has led a prolonged movement focused on civil, economic and political rights.





According to reports from the scene, clashes erupted when security forces advanced on demonstrators, triggering hours of violence. Social media influencer Aqeel stated that several protesters were injured after security personnel allegedly opened fire, adding that the firing continued for two to three hours.





In an appeal to the authorities, Aqeel urged immediate attention to the worsening situation while maintaining that protesters remained determined to continue their resistance despite the crackdown.





Sardar Aman Khan, a core JAAC member, strongly condemned the operation, accusing Pakistani forces of committing atrocities against civilians following Fajr prayers. He claimed that more than 117 people had been killed during the five-month protest movement and alleged that drones and prohibited weapons had been deployed against demonstrators.





Separate reports from regional media indicate that at least several civilians were killed and more than 20 injured during the initial stages of the operation. Some accounts also alleged the use of drones in and around protest sites and nearby residential areas, although these claims remain disputed and have not been independently verified.





The operation forms part of a broader confrontation between the authorities and the JAAC, which has emerged as the leading voice behind demands for affordable electricity, greater employment opportunities, enhanced political representation and increased political autonomy.





The movement has gathered momentum in recent months amid longstanding grievances over economic neglect, political marginalisation and inadequate public services across the region. Large-scale demonstrations and sit-ins have continued despite repeated attempts by authorities to restore order.





Human rights concerns have intensified following the latest violence. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed alarm over allegations that excessive and lethal force was used against protesters.





The Commission also criticised the placement of at least 147 JAAC activists on the Fourth Schedule and raised concerns over the reported application of anti-terrorism legislation against individuals involved in political dissent.





According to the HRCP, arrests of activists and journalists, combined with pressure on media organisations from both government authorities and JAAC supporters, have further narrowed civic and democratic space in the region.





The latest developments have deepened tensions across PoK and intensified scrutiny of the authorities' handling of the protest movement, which shows little sign of subsiding despite the crackdown.





ANI







