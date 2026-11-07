



UK-based Martin-Baker, one of the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft ejection seats and aircrew safety systems, is set to invest ₹380 crore in Karnataka to establish a new manufacturing facility focused on aircraft ejection seats and related aerospace safety equipment, The Business Line reported





The proposed investment was discussed during a meeting between Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, and senior representatives of the company, who outlined their plans for expanding operations in the state.





Martin-Baker has requested 10 acres of land in the fifth phase of the Harohalli Industrial Area for the project. According to the state government, the facility is expected to create more than 500 highly skilled jobs, strengthening Karnataka's position as a key aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.





"The proposed manufacturing facility is expected to generate more than 500 highly skilled jobs. The land will be allotted at the earliest," Patil said.





The British company is globally recognised for designing and manufacturing aircraft ejection seats, crashworthy seating solutions and advanced aircrew survival systems used by military operators around the world. Its technologies are regarded as critical to pilot safety and aircraft survivability.





The investment is expected to provide a significant boost to indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India. State officials believe the project will also support the growth of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities while helping develop a stronger local supplier ecosystem for high-value aerospace and defence technologies.





Martin-Baker already has a substantial footprint in India's military aviation sector. More than 900 of its ejection seats are currently in service on aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Naval Air Arm, highlighting the company's long-standing role in supporting aircrew safety requirements.





The proposed Karnataka facility aligns with India's broader push for greater domestic production in the aerospace and defence sectors. By localising manufacturing, the project is expected to contribute to technology capability development, supply-chain expansion and the creation of specialised engineering employment within the state.





With the state government indicating that the requested land will be allocated quickly, the project represents another major aerospace investment for Karnataka, reinforcing its reputation as one of India's most important centres for advanced manufacturing and defence-industrial activity.





Agencies







