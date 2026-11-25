



China has launched the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft, carrying three astronauts to the Tiangong space station, including Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. The mission marks the first time a foreign astronaut has travelled to China's orbital outpost and makes Ali the first Pakistani citizen to enter Earth's orbit.





The spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-western China at 8:18am Beijing time aboard a Long March-2F (CZ-2F) rocket. The three-person crew consists of mission commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali.





The flight is another milestone for China's expanding human spaceflight efforts and international space partnerships. It also makes Tang Hongbo the first Chinese astronaut to travel to the Tiangong space station on three separate missions.





Ali, a 40-year-old former Pakistan Air Force fighter pilot, secured his place on the mission through a bilateral space cooperation agreement signed between the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) and Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in February 2025.





Ali and fellow Pakistani candidate Khurram Daud underwent a rigorous selection process before completing seven months of physical, technical and operational training at the China Astronaut Research and Training Centre in Beijing.





Ahead of launch, Ali highlighted the challenges of working across linguistic and cultural boundaries but said extensive joint training had enabled the multinational crew to operate effectively together.





"I want to assure you that I am not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis," he said.





Speaking in Mandarin during a pre-launch press conference, Ali also referenced a classical Chinese poem about gaining a broader perspective by reaching greater heights. Describing the significance of the mission, he added: "This mission is not a finish line; it is a launchpad."





Mission commander Tang Hongbo said the crew spent six months preparing for the arrival of an international astronaut, with training focused on teamwork, communication and adapting to different working styles and cultural backgrounds.





During the mission, the crew is expected to carry out around 90 scientific experiments aboard the Tiangong space station. The research programme will cover a range of scientific and technological fields under microgravity conditions.





Ali is scheduled to remain aboard Tiangong for approximately one week. During that time, he will assist in installing, configuring and calibrating four joint China-Pakistan experiments designed to advance microgravity research and scientific cooperation between the two countries.





After completing his work, Ali will return to Earth alongside the departing Shenzhou-23 crew. Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi will continue their assignment aboard the station, remaining in orbit for a standard six-month mission.





The mission is widely viewed as an important step in China's drive to broaden international participation in its space program. By hosting a visiting astronaut from Pakistan, Tiangong has demonstrated its capacity to accommodate foreign researchers and astronauts alongside its permanent crew.





China has repeatedly stated that it intends to deepen international cooperation in space exploration and scientific research as it expands its human spaceflight capabilities and advances preparations for future lunar exploration missions.





For Pakistan, Ali's historic flight represents a landmark achievement for the country's space ambitions and could pave the way for deeper involvement in future international space science initiatives.





Agencies











