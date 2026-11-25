Philippine Marine Corps BrahMos battery





The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are conducting extensive territorial defence exercises aimed at securing the strategically important Luzon Strait through the deployment of naval forces, air defence assets and the country's BrahMos coastal missile capability.





The drills form part of this year's "Dagit, Langit at Lupa" exercise, which translates from Tagalog as "Sea, Air and Land". The exercise began earlier this month across the Philippine archipelago and is scheduled to conclude on Friday.





Unlike previous iterations, the AFP has directly fielded key territorial defence capabilities, including ground-based anti-ship missile systems and air defence assets, in operationally significant areas. The exercise reflects Manila's growing emphasis on preparing for potential regional contingencies, including the possibility that a Taiwan conflict could affect the northern Philippines.





Northern Luzon has become a major focal point of the exercise. Alongside activities in the South China Sea and around Palawan, where tensions with Beijing remain a concern, Manila has deployed some of its most capable forces to the country's northern approaches.





A major highlight was the deployment of a Philippine Marine Corps Coastal Defence Regiment BrahMos shore-based anti-ship missile battery during a joint maritime strike activity. While Philippine forces previously rehearsed the employment of the Indian-developed supersonic missile system during Balikatan 2026, this marks the first confirmed field deployment of the capability during an operational exercise.





"The high-intensity exercise tested the AFP's ability to conduct coordinated maritime strike operations through joint command and control, integrated air and naval capabilities, and long-range anti-ship systems. It was aimed to strengthen the country's ability to secure vital maritime approaches, particularly the Luzon Strait, and prevent hostile forces from advancing through strategic waterways," the AFP stated.





The Luzon Strait has become increasingly important in Philippine strategic planning because it lies between northern Luzon and Taiwan, making it a key maritime corridor in any regional crisis. Concerns over a potential cross-strait conflict have prompted Manila to strengthen its deterrence posture across the Batanes island chain, located between Taiwan and the main Philippine islands.





In recent years, bilateral exercises with the United States have increasingly focused on the area. These activities have included the deployment of American missile units, Marine Corps reconnaissance and sensing teams, and unmanned surface vessels operating from northern Philippine territory. Such efforts are designed to enhance maritime domain awareness and strengthen area-denial capabilities across critical sea lanes.





The Philippines is also expanding its longer-term military presence in Northern Luzon. Construction and development efforts are underway at a Marine Corps installation that is expected to host BrahMos missile systems in the future, further extending the country's coastal defence network.





Co-operation with the United States continues to shape the development of Philippine maritime strike doctrine. Through the Archipelagic Coastal Defence Continuum series of exercises, forward-deployed US Marines are assisting their Philippine counterparts in refining targeting procedures, command-and-control arrangements and maritime strike concepts involving BrahMos missiles.





One such activity in Northern Luzon earlier this year reportedly centred on the notional targeting of a People's Liberation Army Navy surface action group using Philippine BrahMos systems, highlighting the growing sophistication of the country's anti-access and area-denial planning.





The emphasis on maritime strike capabilities also follows recent Chinese naval activity near Philippine waters. Last month, the People's Liberation Army Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning and its escorts transited through waters around the Philippine archipelago during regional operations and exercises. Philippine authorities monitored the movement closely.





AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio Nafarrete recently indicated that the military intends to expand its missile inventory as part of a broader territorial defence modernisation effort, enabling Philippine forces to hold potentially hostile naval formations at risk while operating within or near Philippine waters.





The exercise extends beyond anti-ship operations. A Philippine Navy transport vessel ferried Philippine Air Force surface-to-air missile systems to Northern Luzon, while a frigate escort rehearsed the defence of the transport ship against a simulated air attack. After arrival, the air defence systems were positioned at a Northern Luzon Marine base to strengthen protection of key military infrastructure.





Philippine Army units simultaneously conducted coastal defence scenarios at selected beaches across Northern Luzon, rehearsing responses to potential amphibious threats. On Fuga Island, special operations forces carried out an amphibious landing and territory-securing mission designed to reinforce control of strategically important terrain overlooking the Luzon Strait.





Collectively, the exercises underscore Manila's accelerating efforts to strengthen deterrence, improve joint-force integration and develop layered coastal and maritime defence capabilities amid a rapidly evolving security environment in the Western Pacific.





Agencies







