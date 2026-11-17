



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a gala dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Manila, where leaders and dignitaries gathered on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. The event is being held under the theme, ‘Navigating the Future’.





For the occasion, Mr Modi wore a Barong Tagalog, the Philippines’ national dress and formal menswear, matching the attire worn by President Marcos. The gesture reflected the cordial atmosphere surrounding the summit and highlighted cultural respect between the two countries.





Earlier, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at Manila International Airport. His visit to the Philippines, running from 16 to 18 November, includes participation in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.





Mr Modi also attended a performance of Sita: The Ramayana Revisited, staged by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) of Iligan City. The production showcased how the Ramayana has become deeply embedded in the cultural traditions of Southeast Asia, demonstrating the enduring civilisational links between India and the region.





During a cultural programme in Manila, the Prime Minister witnessed students of Filipino and Indian origin from Shri Sathya Sai School reciting the Purna Kumbha Shloka, further underscoring the shared cultural connections between India and the Philippines.





Members of the Indian community described their interaction with Mr Modi as memorable and inspiring. Dinesh Mishra said: “It was a great privilege to meet PM Modi... He is an inspiration for all of us. We will all have to work together for Viksit Bharat 2047. We have to achieve this target.”





Another diaspora member, Pankaj, praised the Prime Minister’s impact on India’s global standing, saying: “We want India to grow under the leadership of PM Modi. The kind of respect and regard we are receiving, just because of his leadership, is remarkably good. There has been a dynamic shift that PM Modi's leadership has brought about.”





Rohit, who has been living in the Philippines for two years, highlighted the Prime Minister’s personal engagement. “The interaction with PM Modi was a great moment. It has been two years since we have been here. PM Modi asked if we had visited Ayodhya or not... We will visit for sure,” he said.





The visit comes at an important time for the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with leaders from major regional and global powers gathering in Manila to discuss security, maritime disputes, economic cooperation and wider geopolitical developments.





For India, the meetings provide an opportunity to advance key Indo-Pacific priorities, including stronger naval coordination, enhanced maritime security cooperation and closer strategic engagement with Southeast Asian nations.





One of New Delhi’s major objectives is to strengthen maritime and naval cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, where regional security challenges and territorial disputes remain significant concerns. The East Asia Summit, established in 2005, continues to serve as an important forum for discussions on political, security and strategic issues.





Alongside ASEAN member states, the summit brings together India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, making it one of the region’s most influential strategic gatherings.





The Philippines’ chairmanship has also focused attention on maritime security and the long-running negotiations between ASEAN and China over a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro has acknowledged that the agreement is unlikely to be finalised during Manila’s chairmanship despite ongoing progress in negotiations.





Economic cooperation forms another key pillar of Mr Modi’s agenda. India is seeking to deepen trade and investment ties with ASEAN while expanding collaboration across sectors including security, commerce and strategic affairs.





Particular attention is being given to the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), with India pushing for an early conclusion to negotiations aimed at strengthening trade relations with the regional bloc.





According to the Philippine government, at least 19 leaders representing sovereign nations and international organisations are participating in the summit meetings. Attendees include Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão.





With major powers, ASEAN members and international organisations represented, the Manila meetings are expected to provide a broad platform for addressing the Indo-Pacific’s political, economic and security challenges.





For India, the summits offer a valuable opportunity to consolidate its strategic partnership with ASEAN, strengthen maritime security cooperation, expand trade relations and enhance engagement with like-minded Indo-Pacific countries.





As regional leaders chart the future of the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi’s focus in Manila remains on translating its expanding ties with Southeast Asia into stronger economic partnerships and deeper cooperation on shared maritime and security interests.





ANI







