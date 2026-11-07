



Naval forces from India, the United States, Japan and Australia have commenced Exercise Malabar 2026, launching a major phase of advanced multi-domain training aimed at enhancing operational coordination, interoperability and maritime capabilities across the Indo-Pacific.





Marking the start of the exercise, the US Embassy in India stated on X: "Exercise Malabar 2026 is underway! Naval forces from the United States, India, Japan, and Australia are conducting advanced multi-domain training to strengthen operational coordination and maritime capabilities in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific."





The exercise brings together the four Quad partners at a time when maritime security, freedom of navigation and regional stability remain central priorities across the Indo-Pacific. Malabar has evolved from a bilateral India-US naval drill launched in 1992 into one of the region's most significant multinational maritime exercises involving all four Quad nations.





As part of India's participation, the Indian Navy's indigenous guided-missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri arrived at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on 4 November to take part in the exercise.





The Eastern Fleet warship received a ceremonial welcome from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), highlighting the strengthening strategic and maritime partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo.





The reception ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Yagi Koji, Commandant of Yokosuka District, and R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of the Indian Mission in Japan, underlining the diplomatic and strategic significance of the deployment.





Malabar 2026 is focused on improving operational coordination among participating navies, strengthening interoperability and facilitating the exchange of professional expertise through a series of engagements conducted both in harbour and at sea.





The opening harbour phase includes professional exchanges, operational planning sessions and interactions among personnel from the four navies. These activities are designed to refine coordination mechanisms and prepare participating forces for more advanced training at sea.





Following the harbour activities, the exercise will move into its sea phase, during which INS Sahyadri will operate alongside naval assets from Japan, the United States and Australia. The at-sea component is expected to feature complex multi-domain operations spanning surface, subsurface, air and information warfare environments.





According to officials, the engagements are intended to deepen mutual trust, improve combined operational effectiveness and contribute to a secure, stable and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.





The exercise also reflects the growing maturity of Quad maritime cooperation. What began as a bilateral initiative between India and the United States has developed into a high-end quadrilateral exercise that enables the four democracies to train together regularly and strengthen collective maritime readiness.





India's participation through INS Sahyadri further demonstrates the Indian Navy's commitment to building stronger partnerships with like-minded maritime forces and advancing collaborative security arrangements across the region.





The deployment is also aligned with India's MAHASAGAR vision, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, which advocates cooperative maritime security, regional stability and sustainable growth through deeper international partnerships.





The presence of INS Sahyadri in Japan, coupled with the commencement of Malabar 2026, underscores the continued emphasis being placed by the Quad nations on maintaining a Free and Open Indo-Pacific through enhanced naval cooperation and operational integration.





Agencies







