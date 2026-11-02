



Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, has reiterated the importance of the Quad, describing it as a platform focused on practical cooperation to promote a stronger, more prosperous and more secure Indo-Pacific.





In a post on X, Green stated that the Quad is centred on addressing the economic opportunities and challenges facing the region. He emphasised that Australia, India, Japan and the United States continue to work closely together on issues that matter most to the Indo-Pacific.





"The Quad is about practical cooperation for a stronger, more prosperous & secure #IndoPacific. Australia, India, Japan & the United States continue to work together on the economic opportunities & challenges that matter to our region," Green wrote.





The Quad, formally known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, brings together Australia, India, Japan and the United States through regular consultations and cooperation. The grouping has increasingly focused on regional stability, economic resilience, maritime security, emerging technologies, infrastructure development and supply chain security across the Indo-Pacific.





Green also shared the Quad Foreign Ministers' Joint Statement issued following a meeting of the four countries' foreign ministers in Atlanta, Georgia, on 31 October 2026.





The ministers reviewed progress on ongoing Quad initiatives and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. Their discussions reflected the grouping's growing emphasis on both security and economic issues that affect regional prosperity and stability.





According to the joint statement, the ministers highlighted the importance of economic security in safeguarding global stability and prosperity. They reaffirmed their commitment to building reliable and open global supply chains, supported by trusted and resilient infrastructure.





The ministers also voiced serious concerns about economic coercion, arbitrary export restrictions and non-market policies and practices that create overcapacity and disrupt global supply chains in critical industries.





Recognising the strategic importance of major maritime routes, they stressed the need to preserve navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in accordance with international law as reflected in UNCLOS. They underscored the importance of uninterrupted commerce, energy security and the safe passage of vessels and maritime crews.





The joint statement further highlighted the significance of Super Intelligence (SI) and initiatives such as Pax Silica for future economic growth. The ministers expressed their intention to provide more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to expand access to trusted SI technologies throughout the Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad SI Accelerator.





The four nations also expressed deep concern over the rapid growth of online fraud and cyber scams. They condemned criminal networks involved in scam operations, human trafficking and large-scale financial fraud, noting that such activities deprive citizens of tens of billions of dollars each year. The Quad members pledged to work together to dismantle these networks and hold those responsible accountable.





In addition, the ministers expressed condolences to those affected by the devastating flash floods of 26 August 2026 and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting partners during times of crisis. They acknowledged India's leading role as the first responder in Nepal's rescue efforts and recognised the substantial assistance provided by all Quad members.





Separately, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, underscored the Quad's continued focus on maintaining stability, strengthening prosperity and preserving freedom of choice across the Indo-Pacific.





Following the foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar highlighted resilient supply chains, action against non-market practices and the promotion of strategic autonomy as central priorities for the grouping. He also advocated a modern and practical approach to advancing the Quad's agenda.





“Maintaining stability, driving prosperity and ensuring freedom of choice as our continuing commitments in the Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar said, summarising the shared objectives of the four nations.





The latest discussions underline the Quad's evolution from a primarily strategic dialogue into a broader framework addressing economic resilience, critical technologies, infrastructure, maritime security and transnational challenges. While remaining committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the four countries continue to deepen cooperation on practical initiatives designed to enhance regional security and long-term prosperity.





ANI







