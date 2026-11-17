



The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will take part in a Quad leaders' meeting in Manila on 17 November, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. The gathering will mark the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in two years.





Following his arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Trump is scheduled to welcome the other Quad leaders for an official photograph before participating in a high-level multilateral meeting.





The Quad, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, was originally established in 2007. However, the grouping became largely inactive a year later amid concerns that it could provoke China.





Trump revitalised the arrangement in 2017 as concerns grew over China's expanding economic, diplomatic and military influence across the Indo-Pacific. Although the grouping became more active during that period, no Quad leaders' summit was held during his earlier presidency.





The Manila meeting will be the first Quad leaders' engagement of Trump's current presidential term. Since he returned to office on 20 January 2025, the four countries have already held five ministerial-level meetings.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously indicated that a leaders' meeting could take place on the margins of the ASEAN Summit, which is being hosted by the Philippines in its capacity as chair of the 11-member regional bloc.





Alongside these diplomatic developments, India has joined the United States and a group of partner nations in a new agreement designed to secure critical technologies and artificial intelligence supply chains. The move reflects growing concerns among participating countries about Beijing's access to advanced technologies, particularly cutting-edge semiconductor processors.





The agreement follows intensified US efforts to monitor the movement of advanced Nvidia microchips into China. Those efforts have gained further prominence following controversy surrounding Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang and his reported association with an individual identified by American authorities as having suspected links to Chinese intelligence.





The new framework aims to reduce dependence on supply networks influenced by Beijing while strengthening cooperation among allied nations in strategically important technology sectors.





India has joined the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity alongside the United States, Japan, Australia, Israel, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.





The declaration forms a central pillar of Washington's broader Pax Silica initiative, which seeks to establish resilient and trusted supply chains supporting artificial intelligence. The initiative covers semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure and data centres.





Its objective is to create a common framework through which member nations can identify, protect and strengthen technologies and infrastructure considered essential for artificial intelligence development.





The initiative acknowledges the highly international nature of AI supply chains. Semiconductor design, fabrication equipment, transport infrastructure and final deployment are often spread across multiple countries, making international cooperation increasingly important.





US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg highlighted this challenge, stating: "The know-how to design a chip, the machine that makes it and the port that ships it can all be in different countries."





He added that safeguarding critical technologies and supporting infrastructure should be viewed as a shared responsibility among Pax Silica partners.





Participating countries are expected to establish dedicated working groups to identify vulnerabilities, share intelligence and examine opportunities to develop economic hubs capable of attracting investment in AI-related industries.





Launched in December 2025, Pax Silica is a Washington-led framework intended to deepen cooperation across the entire AI and semiconductor ecosystem. Its scope extends beyond chip production to include critical minerals, energy resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, AI infrastructure and logistics networks.





The broader aim is to reduce reliance on concentrated supply chains and prevent countries from using control of critical resources as a tool of economic coercion.





India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition during the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026, with the San Francisco Declaration representing a further expansion of its multilateral technology partnerships.





The agreement comes amid persistent US concerns over China's access to advanced American AI processors, particularly Nvidia's most sophisticated chips. Washington has long restricted direct exports of advanced semiconductor technology to China over concerns that such capabilities could enhance Beijing's military and artificial intelligence programs.





Despite those controls, shipments routed through third countries and the use of overseas data facilities remain significant challenges for US export enforcement efforts.





Trump has reportedly ordered a tougher crackdown on companies suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia microchips to China through indirect channels, bringing renewed scrutiny to loopholes that may allow sensitive American technology to reach Chinese entities.





Earlier this month, Quad foreign ministers announced plans to provide more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to expand access to trusted AI infrastructure throughout the Indo-Pacific region.





The initiative also includes a separate $10 million US commitment to support critical mineral recycling projects across India and ASEAN member states.





The developments come ahead of Trump's planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, where strategic competition between Washington and Beijing over advanced technologies is expected to feature prominently.





ANI







