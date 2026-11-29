



At least seven students were killed and 97 others injured after a powerful explosion tore through a residential house adjacent to a middle school in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Saturday.





The blast occurred in the Andar Ser area at approximately 10:00 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. IST), triggering a major emergency response and raising concerns over the storage of explosive materials close to educational facilities.





Initial assessments indicated that more than 100 people were affected by the incident. However, health officials cautioned that casualty figures remain provisional and could be revised as authorities continue to verify information from the scene.





Mawla Dad, head of Kunar Provincial Hospital, confirmed that at least seven students were killed while 97 others sustained injuries. He stressed that the figures were preliminary and could change as additional casualties are assessed.





According to local authorities, the explosion originated inside a house located directly beside the middle school. Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, Director of Information and Culture in Kunar, said the property belonged to individuals involved in mining activities who had stored dynamite inside the building.





“He explained that the property belonged to individuals engaged in mining operations who had stored dynamite within the premises.”





Officials have not yet disclosed further details regarding the extent of damage to the school or nearby structures. The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, and investigators have not established what triggered the stored explosives to detonate.





Specialised investigation teams have been deployed to the site to determine the sequence of events and establish responsibility. Authorities have not announced any arrests or released additional findings from the ongoing inquiry.





Kunar, a mountainous province bordering Pakistan, has long been home to mining activities, with explosive materials commonly used in extraction operations. The incident has renewed concerns about safety standards governing the storage and handling of industrial explosives in populated areas.





The tragedy comes only months after another attack involving schoolchildren in Afghanistan. In August, more than 40 children aged between nine and 14 were injured in a hand grenade attack at a school complex in Kabul.





Further details regarding the condition of those injured, as well as the full scale of property damage caused by the explosion, were not immediately available as rescue and assessment efforts continued.





The latest blast underscores the ongoing risks faced by Afghan communities, particularly when hazardous materials are stored close to civilian infrastructure and educational institutions.





ANI







