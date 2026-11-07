



India has successfully completed the maritime phase of a significant tri-service electronic warfare exercise, underlining the growing integration of the country's armed forces across multiple operational domains.





The exercise was conducted at sea off the coasts of Goa and Karwar and was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), and other senior military officials.





Held from 17 to 23 November, the exercise was coordinated by the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command and brought together personnel and assets from the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The event formed part of wider efforts to strengthen joint operational preparedness and enhance electronic warfare capabilities across the services.





The maritime phase focused on testing and validating the armed forces' ability to operate effectively in a contested electromagnetic environment. Electronic warfare has become an increasingly critical aspect of modern military operations, encompassing the detection, disruption, denial and protection of communications, sensors and other electronic systems used during combat.





A key objective of the exercise was to assess the integration of tri-service electronic warfare assets and procedures during complex maritime operations. The participating forces practised coordinated responses to evolving operational scenarios, allowing commanders to evaluate interoperability, information sharing and synchronised mission execution across land, air and maritime domains.





The drill also examined the effectiveness of multi-domain maritime coordination, ensuring that naval, air and ground-based elements could operate as a cohesive force under realistic combat conditions. Such activities are essential for improving situational awareness, enhancing decision-making speed and increasing operational effectiveness in future conflicts.





The presence of the CDS, the CISC and other senior defence officials highlighted the strategic importance attached to jointness and theatre-level integration within the Indian military.





Their observation of the exercise provided an opportunity to assess operational readiness, review emerging electronic warfare concepts and identify potential areas for capability enhancement.





The exercise reflects India's continuing emphasis on developing advanced electronic warfare competencies and improving interoperability among the three services. As modern battlefields become increasingly influenced by the electromagnetic spectrum, the ability to seamlessly coordinate electronic warfare operations across multiple domains is expected to remain a key component of India's evolving military strategy.





Agencies







