



President Donald Trump is facing intensifying pressure to remove War Secretary Pete Hegseth following the Republican Party’s heavy losses in the 2026 midterm elections. The electoral setback has triggered a fierce political backlash, with critics from both parties linking the result to the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict and its wider economic consequences.





Despite the growing calls for Hegseth’s departure, Trump has made clear that he intends to keep him in office. Speaking publicly about the controversy, the President dismissed concerns surrounding the Pentagon chief, stating: “I have every intention to keep him. I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why.”





The debate over Hegseth’s future comes as senior Republicans assess the causes of the party’s disappointing performance. Vice President JD Vance openly argued that the conflict with Iran contributed to the Republican defeat, while Trump himself acknowledged that the war had driven up petrol prices, increasing financial pressure on American voters already concerned about the economy.





The issue has rapidly evolved into one of the most significant post-election disputes in Washington. Democratic leaders have seized on the Republican losses to renew criticism of Hegseth’s leadership, arguing that the administration’s national security decisions carried political and strategic costs.





House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries publicly questioned why Hegseth remained in office, posting the blunt challenge: “Why is Pete Hegseth still around?”





Representative Jason Crow, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a former Army officer, delivered one of the strongest attacks on the War Secretary. He described Hegseth as “incompetent” and warned that his continued tenure endangered American military personnel. Crow stated: “He's incompetent... Every day that he's in the Pentagon, Major, is a day that our service members, our men and women, our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters are at greater risk.”





Representative Patrick Ryan, another military veteran and former Army intelligence officer, signalled that Democratic leaders intend to prioritise efforts aimed at removing Hegseth once the new Congress is seated.





Pressure is also emerging from within Republican ranks. Congressman Thomas Massie has threatened to revive impeachment proceedings against Hegseth unless he resigns voluntarily. Massie stated: “There is one contingency in which I won't reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.”





According to reports, Massie plans to pursue a House vote on his previously introduced impeachment resolution once lawmakers return to Washington. Some Republican insiders reportedly believe the measure could gain sufficient support to pass the House, reflecting broader unease within the party following the election outcome.





Massie originally introduced a 34-page impeachment resolution in September, accusing Hegseth of exceeding his authority during military operations involving Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and other theatres while allegedly bypassing congressional oversight. These accusations remain allegations advanced by Massie and have not been established as formal findings of misconduct.





The earlier impeachment effort failed to reach a floor vote before Congress adjourned for midterm campaigning. However, with control of the House changing and political scrutiny increasing after the election, the initiative may now receive renewed attention.





The controversy surrounding Hegseth has become a focal point in the broader debate over the administration’s foreign policy, military decision-making and electoral strategy.





Although Trump continues to stand firmly behind his War Secretary, bipartisan criticism, impeachment threats and heightened scrutiny of the Iran conflict have ensured that questions about Hegseth’s future remain at the centre of Washington politics.





Agencies







