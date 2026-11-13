



Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, has cautioned that the strengthening defence relationship between Bangladesh and Turkey, alongside Ankara's growing cooperation with Pakistan, requires close and continuous monitoring.





Speaking to ANI following a recent meeting between the Bangladesh Prime Minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a COP summit in Antalya, Sikri said defence cooperation was among the subjects discussed and highlighted what she described as increasing coordination between Turkey and Pakistan in Bangladesh.





Sikri claimed that "Turkey and Pakistan have been acting together in Bangladesh" and alleged that Pakistan played a significant role in the political changes that took place in Bangladesh in August 2024. She asserted that Islamabad acted as a direct coordinator of those developments, while alleging support from Western powers.





According to Sikri, Pakistan has spent more than two years attempting to rebuild its influence in Bangladesh and restore a level of engagement reminiscent of the pre-1971 period. She argued that Islamabad has encouraged greater educational, commercial and strategic ties with Dhaka, although she questioned the practical viability of expanded trade links given transportation costs, time requirements and logistical challenges.





She expressed particular concern over emerging defence cooperation involving Bangladesh, Turkey and Pakistan. Referring to reports of a Turkish-supported drone manufacturing facility in Bangladesh, Sikri described the project as "very surprising and a very serious development in many ways". She further argued that Pakistan and Turkey appear to be working closely together across multiple areas of engagement in Bangladesh.





Earlier reports indicated that a joint venture drone manufacturing factory could be established in Bogura with Turkish collaboration. The proposed facility is expected to be located near the local airport and a planned Bangladesh Air Force base, underscoring the strategic significance of the project.





Bangladesh and Turkey have also expanded cooperation beyond defence. Reports suggest that a delegation of 15 senior Bangladeshi officials is expected to visit Turkey to gain experience and seek assistance in fields including defence, education, technology and disaster management. The visit is reportedly being funded by the Turkish government.





Sikri additionally pointed to Turkey's ideological orientation, noting Ankara's longstanding association with groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. She remarked, "Turkey, as we know, with their support for the Muslim Brotherhood, they bring their own groups of people."





The former diplomat also recalled past speculation surrounding Bangladesh's possible inclusion in the so-called Mecca Pact, a trilateral security arrangement involving Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.





She said some in Bangladesh had expected an invitation to join and had initially welcomed the prospect, although she added that no such development appears likely.





In her concluding remarks, Sikri stressed the importance of carefully tracking these developments. While she acknowledged that there is currently no indication of Bangladesh joining any such security arrangement, she maintained that the evolving relationship between Bangladesh, Turkey and Pakistan, particularly in the defence sphere, merits sustained observation and scrutiny due to its potential regional implications.





ANI







