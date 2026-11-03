



Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (UTS), a subsidiary of Zen Technologies Limited, presented a range of indigenous surveillance and electronic intelligence technologies at Swavlamban 2026, the Indian Navy’s fifth Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Seminar, held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.





During the event, the company unveiled its domestically developed AESA Radar and Drone-Based ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) System, underscoring India's growing capabilities in advanced radar technology, aerial surveillance, and electronic warfare solutions.





The newly showcased systems have been designed to strengthen modern battlefield awareness by enhancing target detection, tracking, and intelligence collection capabilities.





Their introduction reflects the increasing emphasis being placed on indigenous technologies capable of supporting multi-domain military operations across land, air, and maritime environments.





UTS highlighted that its AESA Radar is intended to deliver advanced sensing and surveillance performance, supporting the detection and tracking of a wide range of aerial threats. The company's radar development efforts form part of a broader push towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies and counter-drone capabilities.





The Drone-Based ELINT System represents an important step in airborne intelligence gathering, enabling the collection and analysis of electronic emissions from potential threats. Such systems are becoming increasingly significant as armed forces seek greater situational awareness and real-time intelligence in contested operational environments.





The technologies displayed at Swavlamban 2026 reflect UTS's focus on radar systems, electronic warfare solutions, counter-unmanned aerial systems and spectrum awareness capabilities. Founded by veteran DRDO scientists and now operating as a subsidiary of Zen Technologies, the Hyderabad-based company has established expertise in electronic warfare, radar development and defence electronics.





The unveiling also aligns with India's broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to expand indigenous defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported military technologies.





Events such as Swavlamban provide a platform for industry, the armed forces and defence stakeholders to evaluate emerging homegrown solutions and accelerate their adoption.





By showcasing its AESA Radar and Drone-Based ELINT System, UTS demonstrated its commitment to advancing indigenous innovation in radar sensing, counter-drone architecture and electronic intelligence, supporting the evolving requirements of modern military operations and next-generation battlefield networks.





Agencies







