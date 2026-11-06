



The Indian Air Force’s move towards acquiring around 150 Lead-In Fighter Trainer (LIFT) aircraft presents a major opportunity for India’s indigenous aviation sector.





As the Indian Air Force (IAF) evaluates its long-term fighter training requirements, there is a growing argument that the service need not look beyond the indigenous TEJAS Trainer.





At a time when the IAF is preparing for the expansion of its TEJAS fleet and the future induction of more advanced combat aircraft, the twin-seat TEJAS offers a practical, cost-effective and operationally relevant solution that is already available within the national aerospace ecosystem.





Unlike traditional trainer aircraft that are designed solely for instructional duties, the TEJAS Trainer retains the core systems, flight characteristics and combat capabilities of the frontline TEJAS fighter.





This allows trainee pilots to learn on the very platform they will later operate in combat squadrons, significantly reducing the gap between training and operational conversion.





The aircraft's twin-seat configuration enables instructors to train pilots in real-time while exposing them to the same digital cockpit environment, avionics architecture and mission systems found in operational TEJAS variants. This creates a far more seamless transition than moving from a dedicated trainer aircraft with different performance characteristics.





The TEJAS Trainer is equipped with a modern glass cockpit, advanced digital avionics and a quadruplex fly-by-wire flight-control system. These technologies mirror those found in contemporary combat aircraft, allowing young pilots to gain familiarity with sophisticated fighter operations from the outset of their advanced training pipeline.





Recent trainer deliveries have also incorporated upgraded radar capabilities, improved autopilot functions, enhanced fuel systems, secure software-defined communications and air-to-air refuelling capability. Such features ensure that trainee pilots are exposed to operationally relevant technologies rather than learning on platforms designed around older-generation systems.





One of the most compelling arguments in favour of the TEJAS Trainer is commonality. The IAF is expanding its TEJAS fleet through the TEJAS Mk1A acquisition programme, while future indigenous fighter developments such as the TEJAS Mk2 are expected to form a critical part of the service's combat inventory. Training pilots within the same aircraft family simplifies maintenance, logistics, spare parts management and technical support requirements.





The financial benefits are equally significant. Procuring an entirely new advanced jet trainer would require fresh infrastructure, new maintenance chains, separate training syllabi and additional investments in spares and support equipment. Leveraging the TEJAS Trainer allows the IAF to maximise the value of an aircraft already in production while reducing long-term operational costs.





The indigenous nature of the platform further strengthens its appeal. Every additional TEJAS airframe delivered contributes to India's broader goal of self-reliance in military aviation. Increased trainer production supports domestic industry, sustains critical aerospace skills and strengthens the country’s ability to control future upgrades, modifications and support arrangements without dependence on foreign suppliers.





The aircraft also offers operational flexibility beyond its primary training role. Unlike many trainer platforms, the TEJAS Trainer retains combat utility and can perform fighter missions when required. This dual-use capability provides added value and ensures that every aircraft contributes directly to national air power rather than serving exclusively in a training capacity.





The timing is particularly relevant. The IAF's search for a future advanced trainer is being driven in part by the ageing Hawk fleet, which entered service nearly two decades ago. However, the increasing sophistication of indigenous fighter aircraft raises an important question: should pilots continue to train on a separate aircraft type, or would it be more effective to train directly on a platform that closely reflects future frontline requirements?





For a force seeking greater efficiency, standardisation and self-reliance, the answer may already exist within its own inventory. The TEJAS Trainer combines modern fighter characteristics, indigenous technology, operational relevance and lifecycle affordability in a single package.





Rather than investing heavily in an entirely new training platform, the IAF could derive greater value from expanding and evolving the TEJAS Trainer fleet. In doing so, it would not only streamline pilot training but also strengthen India's indigenous aerospace ambitions while ensuring future fighter pilots learn their trade on the aircraft family that will increasingly define the service's combat capability.





In many ways, the most logical successor to ageing trainer aircraft may not be a new foreign design or a dedicated trainer at all. It may simply be the TEJAS Trainer itself.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







