Driver Working In MEA Arrested For Passing Confidential Information To Pakistan, Was Honey-Trapped
New Delhi: Delhi Police with help of security agencies have arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for passing confidential information to Pakistan, sources said.
They said that the driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and was arrested for passing confidential and sensitive information.
Police are conducting further probe in the matter.
