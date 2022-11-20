



Baluchistan: Four people were killed and one was injured after unknown armed attackers opened fire in Pakistan's Kharan on Friday.





The incident which claimed four lives and injured one person fatally took place in the Kharan district of Balochistan, Dawn reported.





The investigation of the case is underway.





The shooters broke into a home in the Sherozai Mouza neighbourhood, according to SHO Muhammad Qasim of the Kharan police station, and started shooting randomly at asleep residents, reported Dawn.





"The dead and injured were taken to the divisional headquarters hospital," he said further adding that the assailants fled from the scene.





The people who got killed in the attack were identified as Sheikh Saleem Tagapi, Saiful Islam, Raziq Ali and Sanaullah while Dilshad suffered injuries.





The SHO also said that the case appears to be a targeted killing.





Notably, the crime chart continues to climb in Pakistan as there have been several cases of killings across Baluchistan over the past months.





Not only incidents of killings and explosions, human rights violation issues have created outrage among the people who are suffering from food and shelter crises in Pakistan.







