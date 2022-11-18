



New Delhi: India and Australia held their fifth bilateral cyber policy dialogue on Thursday in New Delhi.





The cyber policy dialogue provides a bilateral platform to discuss a range of high-profile issues of mutual interest. Moreover, the discussions at this dialogue involve strategic priorities, cyber threat assessment, next-generation telecommunications (including 5G technology) capacity building and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region alongside the latest developments in cyber at the United Nations, the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs read.





The bilateral dialogue was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy Division), Muanpuii Saiawi from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Dr Tobias Feakin, Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Government of Australia.





The Cyber Policy Dialogue was held under the aegis of the India-Australia Framework Arrangement on Cyber and Cyber-Enabled Critical Technology Cooperation and Plan of Action 2020-2025 for comprehensive and deeper cyber cooperation, the official statement read.





The Indian delegation consisted of senior officials from National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), CERT-In and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC).





The Australian delegation comprised senior officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Industry Science and Resources, and the Australian Federal Police.





Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for further collaboration with the private sector and academia, including through the Australia-India Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership.





Moreover, India and Australia will jointly conduct a Cyber Bootcamp, as well as Cyber and Tech Policy Exchanges, in collaboration with Indo-Pacific partners and the sixth India-Australia Cyber Policy Dialogue will be held in 2023, the MEA release added.







