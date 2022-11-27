



New Delhi: The Indian Navy launched ‘Ikshak‘, the third of the four survey vessels (Large) project, being built by GRSE/L&T was launched on Saturday at Kattupalli, Chennai.





“She made her first contact with water of Bay of Bengal at 1040 hrs at the Launch Ceremony graced by the VAdm MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.





“Contract for building four SVL ships was signed between MoD and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata on 30 October, 2018 for a total cost of ₹2435 crore. As per build strategy adopted by GRSE, first ship is being built at GRSE, Kolkata and construction of balance three ships (up to outfitting stage) has been sub-contracted to M/s L&T Shipbuilding, Kattupalli," the ministry said.





The first of class ship ‘Sandhayak’ was launched on 5 December, 2021.





Survey vessels -large (SVL) ships will replace the existing Sandhayak Class survey ships with new generation hydrographic equipment to collect oceanographic data. The Survey Vessel (Large) ships are 110 m long, 16 m wide with deep displacement of 3400 tons and a complement of 231 personnel.





Propulsion system of the ship consists of two Main Engines in twin shaft configuration and is designed with cruise speed of 14 knots and maximum speed of 18 knots. Bow & Stern Thrusters have been catered for better manoeuvring at low speeds required during shallow water survey operations. The hull of these ships is made from indigenously developed DMR 249-A steel manufactured by Steel Authority of India Limited.





With a capability to carry four Survey Motor Boats and an integral helicopter, the primary role of the ships would be to undertake full scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of Ports and navigational channels.





The ships would also be deployed for collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence as well as civil applications. In their secondary role, the ships are capable of providing limited defence, besides serving as Hospital ships during emergencies, the ministry said.





Despite challenges due to covid-19 pandemic, L&T and GRSE have made substantial progress and aim to deliver ‘Ikshak’ by October 2023. Launch of the third Survey Vessel reinforces our resolve for indigenous shipbuilding as part of our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’, and thrust to the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.





The Survey Vessels Large will have over 80% indigenous content by cost. This will also ensure that large scale defence production are executed by Indian manufacturing units thereby generating employment and capability build up within the country.







