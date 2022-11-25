



New Delhi: The second ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers, Y 12705 (Mormugao), being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was handed over to the Indian Navy on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.





The contract for four ships of Project 15B was signed in January 2011. This project is a continuation of the Kolkata class destroyers, which were part of Project 15A and were commissioned in the previous decade. On 21 November, the project’s lead ship, the INS Visakhapatnam, was commissioned into service with the Indian Navy.





“Designed by the Warship Design Bureau, Indian Navy’s in-house organisation; and built by M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai; the four ships of the Project are christened after major cities from all four corners of the country, viz. Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat," the ministry said.





The keel of Mormugao was laid in June 2015 and the ship was launched on 17 September 2016. The design has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platform equipment and major weapons & sensors as the Kolkata class to benefit from series production.





According to the defence ministry, the ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide, displaces 7400 tonne when fully loaded and has a maximum speed of 30 knots. Apart from myriad indigenous equipment in the ‘Float’ and ‘Move’ categories, the destroyer is also installed with under-mentioned major indigenous weapons. The overall indigenous content of the project is approx. 75%.





The ship had sailed out for her maiden sea sortie on 19 December 2021 to coincide with the Goa Liberation Day and the ship has now been delivered.





The delivery of Mormugao is an affirmation of the impetus being given by the government and the Indian Navy towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as part of celebration of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the ministry said.





The early induction of the destroyer, almost three months prior to the contractual date, despite the COVID challenges, is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of large number of stake holders and would enhance the maritime prowess of the country in the Indian Ocean Region.







