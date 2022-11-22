



New Delhi: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to attend the 314th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh.





Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib's birth celebrations are scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 22 to December 3.





Taking to Twitter, Pakistan High Commission said, "Today, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting their religious sites in Pakistan."





"The Group of Indian Hindu pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 314th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 22 November to 03 December 2022," it added.





Shadani Darbar is an over three hundred years old temple and is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, born in Lahore in 1708, according to the statement released by Pakistan High Commission in India.





Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission issued nearly 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to attend the week-long birth celebrations of Guru Nanak, which took place from November 6-15.





Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions every year. Visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission are in addition to the visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, as per the statement.





The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines.







