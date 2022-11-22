



New Delhi: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is paying an official visit to India starting Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.





"His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, is paying an official visit to India from November 21-22, 2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.





He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





According to MEA, the visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest.





"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE on June 28, 2022 during which he met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," MEA said.





Earlier, the External Affairs Minister visited UAE to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the 3rd Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.





Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart reviewed the gamut of bilateral strategic partnerships between the two nations.





They also held discussions with the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the current global situation.







