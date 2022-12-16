



Sixteen Army personnel have lost their lives, and four were injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said "deeply pained" by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in N. Sikkim.





The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to bereaved families; Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, he said.





The Army said in its statement, "The ill-fated vehicle was part of a 3-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the truck skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched and 4 injured soldiers air evacuated, said the Indian Army."





"Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss." it said.





President Droupadi Murmu also showed remorse at the loss of lives of brave soldiers of the Indian Army. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President said.





PM Modi said, "pained" by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."







