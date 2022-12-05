



Apart from DRDL, several other DRDO labs were involved in the development of the system





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) handed over the Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the Akash Weapon System (Indian Army Version) to Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA) in Hyderabad.





As per the reports, the handing over was held at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) which, as a nodal agency, had designed and developed the Akash weapon system. The Technical Specification & Quality Document and the drawing of complete weapon system elements were sealed and handed over by Project Akash to MSQAA as part of the AHSP transfer.





Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and the industry, and termed the AHSP transfer as a landmark event. He further added that this would go a long way in fulfilling the requirement of services.





Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the Project Akash team for the first AHSP transfer from the Missile cluster to MSQAA for such a complex system involving missiles and multiple ground systems. He said the transfer process would enable the roadmap for future missile systems that are under production.





Akash is the first indigenous state-of-the-art surface-to-air missile system, having served with the Armed Forces for nearly a decade, defending Indian skies and providing national security. It was ordered by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for Rs 30,000 crore, making it one of the largest single-system orders for indigenous missile systems.





Apart from DRDL, several other DRDO labs were involved in the development of the system. These include Research Centre Imarat, Electronics & Radar Development Establishment, Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Integrated Test Range, Armament Research & Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Vehicles Research Development Establishment.





The systems were produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, and BEML Limited along with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and other industries partners.







