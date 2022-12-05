



New Delhi: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will be visiting India on December 5-6, will hold discussions on cooperation on the transition to renewable energy, India's relationship with Russia and China, and will also have a meeting with a women's rights group, the German Embassy in New Delhi said in an official statement on Sunday.





In light of the global repercussions of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will be visiting India on Sunday. Cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal, and gas will also be a focus of the two-day inaugural visit, a Federal Foreign Office official said on Friday in Berlin.





In this regard, Baerbock will tour sustainability and renewable energy initiatives in the rural areas surrounding the capital city of New Delhi. The minister would also visit India's Election Commission, a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said.





India's ties with China are anticipated to come up in Baerbock's discussions with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, in addition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its repercussions.





Meetings with representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations that support women's rights are also planned. The largest democracy in the world, India, took the helm of the G20 group of major economic powers on December 1.





The German Foreign Minister would also participate in a trilateral India forum of the transatlantic foundation German Marshall Fund, which is about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The forum is an annual meeting of American, European and Indian experts from politics, think tanks and business at different locations.





It has developed into a leading platform for transatlantic and European dialogue with India, the German Embassy said in an official statement.







