



Tactical Load Hauler should be capable of operating in desert/ mountains / snow / dirt tracks / uneven surfaces.





The vehicle able to operate in temperature range between minus 20 degree Celsius to plus 45 degree Celsius.





Should be rugged to operate in deserts / mountains/snow areas. The vehicle should be able to carry a load of 80 kg or more and should be able to operate above 9,000 feet.





The hauler to be powered by a battery/hybrid engine.





Should have gradient assist mode for Descent/Downslope move of at least 30 degree inclination. Be able to traverse on an upslope of at least 30 degree gradient with specified minimum load capacity.





Speed of the equipment should be controllable. Equipment should have a suitable braking system. Turning radius of the equipment with the specified minimum load should be less than 1.5m.







