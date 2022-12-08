



New Delhi: Appraising Rajya Sabha on developments in India's Foreign Policy', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India's diplomacy continued apace amid the country's growing global interests, expanding footprint and more intensive partnerships.





Delivering his remarks in the Parliament on the 'Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy', Jaishankar said India's diplomacy continued apace since the last monsoon session when he last gave an update on Indian foreign policy.





"Since the monsoon session, ...India's diplomacy continued apace. Honorable President, Vice President, and Prime Minister interacted with a number of their foreign counterparts in India and abroad. We also participated in the events linked to G20, the SCO and ASEAN, while hosting a number of dignitaries in India including the UN chief," he said.





Appraising the Parliament about the key foreign policy initiatives by India, Jaishankar said "these activities reflected India's growing interest, expanding footprint and more intensive partnerships."





"Through these efforts, we were able to advance our national objectives in a world that is increasingly beset with uncertainties, disruptions and rivalries," he added.





The external affairs minister also recalled the widely appreciated remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he said that today was "not an era of war."





"At Samarkand (conference), Prime Minister voiced global sentiment when he declared that this was not an era of war. His statement was in the context of the Ukraine conflict where our advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy has been consistent and persistent," he said.





Jaishankar recalled President Droupadi Murmu's first overseas visit was to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of the Late Queen Elizabeth II.





He noted that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar represented India at ASEAN Summit in Cambodia which elevated the India-ASEAN relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.





He also said Vice President attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. "This reflected India's long-standing relationship with Qatar which is home to 8.5 lakh Indian nationals."







