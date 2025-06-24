



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao marks a pivotal moment in India’s regional diplomacy, especially in the context of recent security challenges and evolving bilateral relations with China.





This visit is significant as it is the first by a senior Indian minister to China since the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020, which had severely strained ties between the two countries.





At the SCO conclave, Singh is expected to strongly advocate for enhanced regional cooperation to counter terrorism, with a particular focus on addressing Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.





This comes in the wake of India’s recent precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistani territory, conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Singh’s address will emphasise the necessity for joint and consistent efforts among SCO members to eliminate terrorism and extremism, reflecting India’s broader diplomatic offensive against such threats.





The SCO, established in 2001 and now comprising ten member states including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, and several Central Asian nations, is the world’s largest regional organization by geographic scope and population.





Its core objectives include fostering security, economic cooperation, and promoting multilateralism, with a particular focus on combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism through mechanisms like the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).





Singh is also expected to highlight India’s commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, which are rooted in sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, and equality among member states.





He will outline India’s vision for achieving greater international peace and security and stress the need for increased trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity within the SCO framework. India attaches special importance to the SCO as a platform for promoting political, security, economic, and people-to-people interactions in the region.





On the sidelines of the main event, Singh will hold bilateral meetings with defence ministers from other key participating countries, including China and Russia. These discussions are likely to cover progress in the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC, remaining border disputes, and broader regional security issues.





The meetings with the Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun are particularly noteworthy, as they follow the recent disengagement agreement at the last two friction points in Demchok and Depsang, signalling a tentative thaw in India-China relations.





National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s concurrent visit to China for the SCO Security Council Secretaries’ meeting further underscores India’s multidimensional engagement at the SCO. Doval’s discussions with Chinese officials have focused on improving bilateral ties, maintaining regional peace, and combating terrorism in all its forms.





Rajnath Singh’s participation at the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao is set against a backdrop of renewed diplomatic engagement between India and China, ongoing concerns over regional terrorism, and the broader goal of strengthening multilateral cooperation within the SCO to address shared security and economic challenges.





Based On A PTI Report







