



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India's voice is getting international recognition and the world listens to the ideas of the country on the International forum.





"Earlier, if India used to speak something on international forums, the world did not listen to India's words seriously. But today when India speaks something on international forums, the entire world listens with open ears," Singh said.





Singh was addressing the convocation ceremony of Swami Ram Himalayan University in Dehradun on Saturday.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the customary meeting at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber at the end of the Winter Session.





Prime minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders were also present at the meeting.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of the defence ministry had accorded the approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals.





According to Defence officials, the proposals include six for the Indian Army, six for the Indian Air Force, 10 for the Indian Navy and two for the Indian Coast Guard for a total value of Rs 84,328 crore.







