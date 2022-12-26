



SRINAGAR: The counter insurgent forces in the Kashmir region have been largely successful in reducing the number of militants while the remaining ones are facing an ammunition shortage, a top army official said here Sunday.





Quoting the army official news agency reported that the security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations and have set a target to bring down the number of active militants in Kashmir further and the forces have been very successful in it. He also said that the Indian Army is vigilant and won’t allow any infiltration into Kashmir.





He also said that the Pakistan is pulling the militants from across the LoC in a bid to disturb the communal harmony in the valley, besides short guns are being sent here by Pakistan just to target the civilians but “we will never let that happen.”





Meanwhile, giving details about the Uri operation, he said that yesterday a joint operation was launched by the security forces in Rampur sector along the line of control after intercepting major consignment of arms and ammunition.





The searches, he said led the recoveries of the consignment including 8 AK-74 Rifles, 24 AK-74 Magazines, 12 Chinese Pistols, 24 pistol magazines, 9 Chinese grenades, 5 Pak Grenades, 5 wheat bags, 81 Pak Balloons, 560 rounds of AK Rifle and 244 rounds of pistol.





The officer said that this is among the largest interception of war like stories which has been executed close to the line of control in recent years. SSP Baramulla Rayees Muhammad Bhat, said: “Balloons, which are typically sent more frequently to the Jammu side, have been sent to the valley side for the first time. It perhaps points to a kind of attempt to instigate certain propaganda again.”







