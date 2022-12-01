



New Delhi: Singapore is looking forward to India's leadership in Group of Twenty (G20) nations, said High Commissioner Simon Wong on Thursday as he congratulated New Delhi on officially assuming the presidency of G20 from today.





"Heartiest congratulations to India @G20_India as you officially kick off your #G20 Presidency today, we look forward to working closely with @amitabhk87 @harshvshringla and team to make India's Presidency a resounding success," Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong tweeted.





In a congratulatory video, Wong said today is a very important day and conveyed his country's warmest congratulations to India. "Next year will continue to be a very challenging year and we are looking forward to India's leadership in driving the G20 process. Big congratulations again to India. One Earth, One Family and One Future," he added.





As India assumes the G20 presidency starting today, it has a unique opportunity to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.





G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, according to a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release.





During the G-20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G-20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.





Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G-20 Presidency via video conferencing. The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought.





The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India.





"Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height", the PM said.





The Prime Minister remarked that India's G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos. He said that the world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts, and economic uncertainty.





"The lotus in the logo of G-20 is a symbol of hope in such tough times," he said.





On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said New Delhi would like to use the presidency of the group to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south.





"India would like to use the presidency of G20 in many ways to reflect interests and concerns today of the global south as we feel they're being side lined and not just be a voice but would like to take into global south something we've tested and prepared at home," he said.







