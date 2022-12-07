



Muzaffarabad: Scores of people took to the streets of Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), chanting slogans against the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for insulting their Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.





The demonstrators demanded an apology from Shehbaz Sharif for his behavior against their Prime Minister while torching tires and blocking roadways.





Earlier, in what could be referred to as an unprecedented incident and a blatant violation of government protocols, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was caught on camera insulting PoK PM Tanveer Ilyas when he tried to correct him during his speech.





Shehbaz Sharif was in PoK to inaugurate the operationalisation of two more phases of the Mangla Dam on the Jhelum river in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





One of the protestors said, "What Pakistan's Prime Minister Shezbaz Sharif did to our Prime Minister is unacceptable. We have made immense contributions to the development of Pakistan. Our Prime Minister was prevented from speaking at the event. We shall punish the people of Kashmir in this manner because we partitioned our own country to build Pakistan."





"Pakistan Prime Minister Shezbaz Sharif owes an apology to our Prime Minister and the people of Kashmir. If this is not done, we will block the region and protest on the roads," the protestor added.





People in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have already staged a number of protests earlier as well, in support of their rights, but the authorities have ignored each and every one of them.





According to PoK Activist based in the United Kingdom, Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, thousands of villages were drowned to make room for the Mangla dam.





"The Mangla dam victims, the families who were displaced, the Mangla dam affected, and their sacrifices were all forgotten by Pakistan's Prime Minister," he said.





"When the Prime Minister of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir raised this question of why the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has failed to address Kashmir and thank Kashmir and the people of Kashmir who have given their most fertile land of this region for this dam, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, instead of talking to him or replying to his query instructed his guards to be rude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and they were very rude with him. So, I think its time the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir's ruling class also realise that there is no room for negotiation. The only way for PoJK is to wrest independence from Pakistan," the PoK Activist added.







