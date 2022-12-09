India is constructing a new testing facility at Goa to test the RAMPAGE missile being acquired from Israel as per a report.





Rampage is a long-range, air-to-ground, seekerless, precision strike weapon. It has been developed for use in missions aimed at destroying high-quality, well-protected targets, such as communication and command centres, air forces bases, maintenance centres and infrastructure.





With simple, fire-and-forget operation, this autonomous, stand-off weapon, boasts high-survivability at supersonic speeds. Its focal precision prevents collateral damage at a lower mission cost than other existing solutions. Operable either as a stand-alone system or via an avionic system, Rampage supports video transmission on RS-170 interface and wireless communication, and can operate in any weather conditions, day or night.







