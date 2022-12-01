



Quetta: The death toll in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, Quetta suicide blast has risen to three as the woman injured in the explosion succumbed to her injuries, while 27, including 23 cops, were also reportedly wounded.





Police shared the update on the number of casualties saying that the injured woman died during the treatment. Meanwhile, the hospital administration has said that most of the injured are out of danger, reported Geo News.





Quetta Deputy Inspector General Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said in a media talk that the explosion was a suicide attack as they have found remains of a suicide bomber near the crime scene.





He said that the police truck toppled due to the explosion and fell into a ravine.





The law enforcement agency said in the initial statement said that a police truck was targeted in the explosion. They said that the injured cops and civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital, reported Geo News.





Police and rescue teams rushed to the site of the explosion as soon as the incident was reported. Assistance from the bomb disposal squad was also sought.





Meanwhile, sharing the details of casualties and civilian cars affected, DIG Mehsar said that the cop was killed as a result of being crushed under the truck when it fell into the ravine.





He said that around 20 policemen and four civilians were injured. The condition of two of the cops is serious, he added.





As per the DIG, three vehicles, including the police truck, and two nearby cars were damaged in the explosion, reported Geo News.





He said that the police truck was moving the police personnel deployed for the security of polio workers for the ongoing drive. He further stated that around 20-25 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack.





Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while condemning the attack, shared that he has summoned a report of the incident from the Baluchistan Government.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi condemned the terrorist attack in separate statements, reported Geo News.





PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered an immediate probe into the matter and issued directives for the provision of the best medical assistance to the injured.





"Polio workers are performing their duties to eradicate this disease (polio) without fearing for their lives. Complete eradication of polio is among the first priorities of the government," said Shehbaz.





He further stated that the evil elements will keep failing in stopping the polio eradication campaign as the Pakistani nation and LEAs will not let their efforts become successful, reported Geo News.





Meanwhile, President Alvi expressed grief over the loss of lives.





"Children are our valuable national asset and future. We are determined to keep the children safe from a disease like polio," he said while pledging to continue the polio eradication efforts till it is completely wiped off from the country.





The president also paid tribute to the police and polio workers and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and the recovery of the injured.







