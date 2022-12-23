



Washington: The US on Thursday (local time) sanctioned 10 Russian naval entities in the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports.





"These accountability measures underscore a simple message, the Kremlin must end its brutal campaign against Ukraine," said US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken.





Blinken further reiterated that the US remains determined to use all appropriate measures to deter Russia's attacks on Ukraine -- whether those attacks be from the air, land, or sea.





"We are committed to imposing additional severe consequences on President Putin and his enablers for Russia's unconscionable war against Ukraine. In the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, the United States today is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities," said Blinken.





The Department of State designated 10 Russian naval entities pursuant to Executive Order 14024. This action imposes severe costs on Russia's defence establishment in response to Putin's unprovoked war of choice in Ukraine.





Specifically, the Department of State sanctioned six entities for operating or having operated in both the defence and related materiel sector and the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy.





They are -- Rigel, a manufacturer of nickel-metal hydride and silver-zinc batteries and has been a supplier to the Russian navy for more than 15 years; Elektropribor, that develops and manufactures high-precision navigation, Avrora, leading Russian enterprise in the fields of development, production, and supply of automated control systems for surface ships and submarines for Russian military vessels; Soncern Morinformsystem Agat, leading company in the Russian shipbuilding industry; Central Research Institute of Structural Materials Prometey, the largest materials research centre in Russia; and Central Research Institute of Marine Engineering, major Russian enterprises engaged in development and supply of ship machinery installed on Russian merchant and naval vessels, read US Department of State press release.





Additionally, the Department of State designated four entities for operating or having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. These are PP Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy Of Sciences, oldest and largest Russian research center in the field of oceanology; Technopole Company, involved in system integration, engineering, consultancy, development, manufacturing and delivery of equipment for the following applications: ocean exploration, oceanology, oceanography, hydrography, seabed data imagery, navigation and positioning at sea and under water, dredging, inspection of underwater objects, hydrology and water quality; Obukhovskoye, one of the leading Russian developers and manufacturers of marine equipment and Marine Bridge and Navigation Systems Ltd, a developer and manufacturer of marine equipment and automation systems for the maritime industry.







