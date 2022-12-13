



The incident occurred at the disputed Yangtse area in Tawang when around 200 Chinese soldiers tried to transgress the LAC. However, the Indian troops contested the PLA attempts in a "firm and resolute manner", officers said.





According to government officials, the incident took place when "the Indian troops were following the routine pre-decided patrolling format". The Chinese troops reportedly initiated an argument over the patrolling area, which the Indian troops had objected to.





"The altercation triggered the clash, which lasted for several hours," a government official said.





Soldiers Suffered Minor Injuries





Personnel from both sides suffered minor injuries during the clash. "This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," sources said. Meanwhile, a government official told News 18, "...the number of troops injured in the clash is unclear. The injured Indian troops are being provided the required medical treatment."





The official said the Chinese troops suffered more injuries than their Indian counterparts. "The Indian troops have suffered minor injuries to their hands, legs and back and a few have suffered bruises on their faces too," the official was quoted as saying.





According to sources, both sides immediately disengaged from the area. "As a follow-up, our commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility," according to PTI, which quoted the Indian Army.





India-China Clash To Rock Parliament





The India-China troops clash will likely rock the Parliament on Tuesday, with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue. The party accused the Narendra Modi government of suppressing the border issue, due to which China acted with increasing audacity.





PTI quoted Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying: "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."





"We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020," he added.





Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao, reacted to the incident and said, "...I heard that a few injuries were reported on Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..."





Disputed areas in Tawang





Tawang has three mutually-accepted disputed areas. Senior government officials explained that such face-offs in Yangtse have been a common feature twice a year— ahead of and post-winter — since 1999. "India dominates the ridge there and China perceives it as an intrusion, so attempts to show aggression," an official said.







