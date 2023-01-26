



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Masafumi Mori, the special advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.





The External Affairs Minister took to Twitter to inform of his meeting with the top Japanese official.





Jaishankar informed that the discussions were centred on the impact of Japanese technology in driving India's growth story.





He added that the much-documented bullet train project also figured in the talks.





"Glad to meet Dr. Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. Our discussion focused on the impact of Japanese technology on India's growth and progress. The High Speed Rail project can make an even bigger difference than the Metro and Suzuki collaboration," the EAM tweeted.





He added that they also exchanged views on opportunities for the two countries to collaborate in third markets.





"We also exchanged views on the opportunities for the two countries to collaborate in third markets," Jaishankar tweeted.





The External Affairs Minister had earlier held discussions with Japanese Foreign Minister Yamada Kenji in New York in December last year.





Sharing the key takeaways from his meeting, the EAM said the G4 members resolved to work together in advancing reformed multilateralism.





In November last year, Jaishankar called on Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries. The occasion was celebrated with Ideathon, Yabusame and Millet Sushi at the Japanese embassy in India.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar had posted, "Delighted to visit the Embassy of Japan this evening. Commend Amb Suzuki for celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship with the Ideathon, Yabusame and today's Millet Sushi."







