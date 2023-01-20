



Pakistan has been witnessing economic turbulence and unrest. Amid the chaos, the people of the Gilgit-Baltistan region have been protesting against the government of PM Shehbaz Sharif





According to the report, Pakistan’s mainstream news media has ignored such protests in Gilgit-Baltistan. Except for Punjab, all Pakistani provinces have previously stated their desire to secede from Pakistan. None, however, have expressed a desire to join India. According to the news portal, Gilgit-Baltistan has now demanded to be amalgamated with India.





The news website further stated that the narrative of Pakistan over the whole Kashmir dispute could be proven to be detrimental. It further claimed that India has not responded to this matter, but there are chances that it will raise its point against Pakistan when the disputes in Kashmir are discussed at the global level.





According to the update by the news portal, “India has maintained its claim to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as an integral part of the Indian subcontinent. On the other hand, Pakistan seeks the independence of Jammu and Kashmir, which is controlled by India, by blaming India for human rights violations.”





According to the report, the Indian government, social activists, and news media regularly highlight issues in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, such as protests against military oppression, a lack of basic rights, high inflation, unemployment, and unsustainable resource exploitation.





The Islamabad government may not have anticipated such unification demands. The mainstream media in Pakistan has largely ignored such protests in Gilgit-Baltistan.





Protesters, on the other hand, have posted videos on social media. Protesters can be seen in one video raising slogans against the Pakistani government and army, demanding that their region be annexed to Kargil, which falls in India’s Ladakh region, according to Islam Khabar.







